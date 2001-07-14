Pitney+Bowes+Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the launch of PitneyShip Cube, an all-in-one Wi-Fi enabled thermal shipping label printer with integrated scale.

With access to the companion PitneyShip software, PitneyShip Cube lets users process orders from retailers like Amazon, eBay and Shopify, weigh packages, compare discounted shipping rates, print shipping labels and track packages all from one compact device with either their mobile phone or computer.

“We are excited to offer PitneyShip Cube, the first shipping label printer of its kind with a built-in scale,” said Shemin Nurmohamed, Senior Vice President, Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes. “With its companion PitneyShip software, PitneyShip Cube allows users to ship faster and smarter. It is ideal for both ecommerce and office shippers looking to save time and space by streamlining their process and eliminating unnecessary equipment.”

“It's astonishing how the PitneyShip Cube gets it right every single time,” said Stephen Nolfi*, ebay seller. “The guess-work is gone and my business has never run so smoothly. There is so much I can say about what the PitneyShip Cube has done for my business but here's the most important: it’s allowed me to make more sales.”

PitneyShip Cube includes a built-in 15-pound scale and access to the PitneyShip Ecommerce Starter software plan. With the included PitneyShip software, users can:

Print discounted USPS shipping labels and first-class stamps

Weigh, print and ship from a mobile phone or computer.

Send email tracking notifications automatically to recipients, including proof of delivery, for free.

Link Amazon, eBay and Shopify stores to automatically import customer orders directly into their PitneyShip Ecommerce account.

Upgrade to the PitneyShip Ecommerce Multi-Carrier plan for $16.99/mo. and receive discounts up to 86% off** daily UPS shipping rates with no label fees.

PitneyShip Cube may be purchased at www.pitneybowes.com for a promotional rate of $269. To learn more, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pitneybowes.com%2Fus%2Fshipping-and-mailing%2Fpitneyship-cube-shipping-label-printer.html.

*Stephen Nolfi was a compensated participant in the PitneyShip Cube beta trial

** Discounts off UPS daily rates. Rates are limited to shipping from the U.S. only. Rates and any applicable discounts are subject to change at any time without notice

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pitneybowes.com%2Fus%2Fnewsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

