Charter+Communications%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states, and RingCentral (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced a strategic relationship to launch two new offerings – Spectrum Business Connect with RingCentral and Spectrum Enterprise Unified Communications with RingCentral. These new offerings will combine RingCentral MVP™ with Spectrum’s high-speed internet and network solutions to provide Spectrum’s small and medium-sized business customers–as well as Enterprise clients–access to a reliable, secure, and simple communications platform which will enable them to work productively from anywhere.

As work continues to evolve, businesses are adapting to meet customers wherever they are and utilize the channels of communication that customers want – across phone, text, video, or otherwise. The new offerings will enable businesses to connect with their employees, customers, suppliers, and partners across locations and channels, on any device. RingCentral is the world’s leading UCaaS provider – and continues to lead the market with industry-defining capabilities. Hundreds of key new features across phone, message, and video have been introduced over the past year, including new AI-powered enhancements like Advanced Meeting Insights and advanced analytics – which will help Charter’s customers streamline and modernize their communications and help maximize their operations and growth. RingCentral also has an open platform ecosystem with more than 500 APIs that have been used by customers to build more than 8,500 integrations, and 330+ applications in its app gallery.

“Combining Charter Communications’ high-speed broadband services with RingCentral’s cloud communications platform provides Charter’s millions of customers a fully optimized end-to-end solution to easily, securely, and reliably manage their businesses communications,” said Homayoun Razavi, Chief Business Development Officer, RingCentral. “We are very excited about our new relationship with Charter Communications. Together, we can provide a variety of businesses across a number of sectors–including healthcare, hospitality and education–a truly hassle-free solution with one stop for implementation and onboarding, billing, and support.”

“Workplace expectations have transformed dramatically in recent years and we are meeting our customers’ needs as they shift and grow,” said Danny Bowman, Charter’s Chief Mobile Officer. “Spectrum’s new RingCentral solutions will enable our business clients of all sizes to adapt to today’s rapidly changing work environment, giving them the flexibility and remote capabilities they require.”

Availability

Spectrum Business Connect with RingCentral is available now in more than 90% of Spectrum markets and will become fully available across the company’s entire 41-state service area in the coming months. RingCentral is the exclusive UCaaS provider for Spectrum Business Connect. More information can be found here. Spectrum Enterprise Unified Communications with RingCentral will be available nationally early next month.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral Contact Center™ solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

