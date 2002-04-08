Certified HX ideal for challenging hot-zone applications including energy, industrial gas turbine due to strength and corrosion-resistance

Certified CuCr2.4 alloy significantly stronger than pure copper for heat management and cooling applications for high-tech, consumer goods

ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (:DDD) announced the addition of two new materials — Certified HX and Certified CuCr2.4 — to its industry-leading materials portfolio. Both materials are certified for use with the company’s DMP Flex 350, and DMP Factory 350 3D printers, and HX is also certified for the DMP Factory 500 to address a breadth of applications requiring high strength and corrosion-resistance in industries such as energy, industrial gas turbines (IGT), high tech, consumer goods, aerospace & defense, and automotive.

Certified HX

Certified HX is a high-performance nickel alloy that contains a higher percentage of molybdenum (up to 9.5%) versus other nickel alloys which enhances its strength and resistance to corrosion, creep deformation, cracking, and oxidation in hot zone environments. This material is ideal for applications with a service temperature of up to 1200°C. With superior printed part quality and part density (typically 99.9%), Certified HX is ideal for producing tall, large parts with integrated cooling and flow channels in optimal orientation for the energy, industrial gas turbine (IGT), petro-chemical, and aerospace & defense industries. These include applications such as hot zone stator blades and integrated stators, impellers, turbine vanes, drilling tools, and combustion components that benefit from the high service temperature of the HX material.

3D Systems developed the parameters for Certified HX to be used with the DMP Flex 350, DMP Factory 350, and DMP Factory 500 in collaboration with its partner, GF Machining Solutions. These parameters were tested and optimized with GF Casting Solutions using real-world IGT and aerospace applications.

“The DMP Factory 500 together with the new printing parameters for the HX nickel alloy allows us to scale our additive manufacturing services by delivering large cross-section parts such as combustion chamber casings, stators, and impellers,” said Marco Salvisberg, business development manager, additive manufacturing, GF Casting Solutions. “The high heat deflection temperature of the HX material combined with the surface smoothness, part accuracy, narrow tolerances, and high repeatability of the DMP Factory 500 printing process addresses the essential performance requirements of these parts and critical features such as cooling channels. With direct metal printing technology, we can outperform our competitors when it comes to the quality of metal series components. Our customers rate DMP part quality as the best in the industry today.”

Certified CuCr2.4

Certified CuCr2.4 is a high-strength, corrosion-resistant copper alloy that is significantly stronger than pure copper and easier to process for additive manufacturing applications. Its superior part density (typically 99.9%) and high conductivity after heat treatment make CuCr2.4 ideal for heat management and cooling systems in the high-tech, consumer goods, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries, especially when strength is also a requirement.

“Our Application Innovation Group (AIG) works alongside our customers to design the best additive manufacturing solution to address their application challenges,” said Dr. David Leigh, EVP and chief technology officer for additive manufacturing, 3D Systems. “Defining the right solution starts with our team collaborating with customers to select the best material to meet the part’s required performance and mechanical properties. Continued investment in our materials portfolio will help increase the number of applications available to help our customers’ demands — enabling them to accelerate their innovation and maintain their competitive advantage. The addition of Certified HX and Certified CuCr2.4 bolster our metals materials portfolio in support of our customers’ evolving application needs.”

Certified HX and CuCr2.4 are both planned to be available on November 15, 2022. 3D Systems will showcase these materials as part of its additive manufacturing solutions portfolio in its booth (Hall 11.1, Booth D11) at Formnext 2022 to be held November 15-18 in Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, please visit the company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/575ad588-8a6b-4866-914e-64c06c2642b2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14edeec0-29f0-45f7-99e8-33f078b01a0e