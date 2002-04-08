TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company, has announced its next-gen GaNFast power ICs have been selected for the ‘in-box’ 125 W charger of Motorola’s latest ﬂagship smartphone, the X30 Pro. A charge from 1% - 50% in just 7 minutes brings an ultra-fast charging experience to Motorola users.



The Motorola X30 Pro is the world’s ﬁrst to feature a 200 MP main camera, and sports a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, plus a 6.7-in OLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate. To support this powerful performance, the X30 Pro features a 4,610 mAhr battery, the 125 W ultra-fast wired charging, and per Android Authority, the X30 Pro “could easily be the most powerful ﬂagship phone of this year.”

High-speed GaNFast power ICs enable the lightweight 138 g ultra-fast charger to measure only 55.6 x 55.7 x 28.4 mm (88 cc) and achieve 1.42 W/cc power density for ultimate portability. GaNFast ICs integrate GaN power and drive, plus control, protection and sensing to enable up to 3x faster charging with up to 40% energy saving in only half size and weight, compared with legacy silicon solutions. In this charger, two NV6134A GaN ICs are used in CrCM boost PFC and HFQR DC-DC topologies.

Jin CHEN, General Manager of Smartphone BU, Lenovo China commented on the launch of X30 Pro: “We hope to deliver a more comprehensive user experience in the ﬂagship X30 Pro. By working hand-in-hand with Navitas and Aohai Technology, we are able to utilize GaN and speed up the charging capability of Motorola’s smartphones to a new level. We look forward to collaborating further with Navitas and Aohai Technology, to break more records in charging speed, and offer a convenient and ultra-fast charging experience to our users.”

“We are excited that GaNFast technology empowers Motorola to achieve a more powerful charger. This time, Motorola, Navitas and Aohai Technology’s new collaboration reached a new, benchmark 125 W fast-charging solution on the new X30 Pro,” said Charles (Yingjie) ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China: “We are dedicated to offer an eco-friendly and ultra-fast charging experience for consumers. This tiny but powerful 125 W GaN charger demonstrates our continued effort to ‘Electrify Our World™’. Navitas will continue to push the innovation of GaN technology to empower Motorola’s charging roadmap.”

The 125 W GaN charger is designed by Aohai speciﬁcally for the Motorola X30 Pro. Cuisi KUANG, Senior Vice President of Haohai said: “Navitas has always been a trust-worthy partner, and we are delighted to work with them to create this amazingly light and powerful design. Navitas’ GaNFast power ICs are fast and reliable, easy-to-use, and we can complete our R&D with a faster speed and higher success rate, so enabling us to design more outstanding power products.”

About Motorola and Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

Motorola exists to design, create and deliver purposeful innovations to people across the globe so they transform the way they discover, share and connect with the world around them. Since 1928, we’ve been driven to move the industry forward. At Motorola, we strive to provide people with more access to the intuitive mobile products and services needed to make everyday life easier, more uplifting, and more enjoyable for all. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

About Aohai Technology:

Founded in 2004, Aohai Technology has set up four R&D centers in Shenzhen, Wuhan, Shanghai and Dongguan, ﬁve manufacturing bases in Wuhan, Dongguan, Jiangxi Province, India and Indonesia, and about ten controlled companies at home and abroad. Aohai is committed to providing global customers with green, efﬁcient intelligent battery charging and storage management and energy saving integration solutions.

Aohai adheres to the strategic positioning of "technology enterprise", and we now have two national CNAS accredited laboratories in Wuhan and Dongguan. We attach great importance to technical reserves and have a R&D team of more than 600 people. Our company has obtained more than 500 patents, covering motor control, battery management, vehicle control, automotive power supply, high-power charging, PD charging, wireless charging, PD energy storage power supply, resistance to common mode interference, plate transformers and other technologies, and we also have 26 software copyrights. Our company is a Guangdong Province doctoral workstation, Guangdong Province Intelligent Terminal Charging and Storage Engineering Technology Research Center; plus industry-university-research cooperation relationship with Zhejiang University.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 65 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries.

