Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ECC, ECCC, ECC PRD, ECCV, ECCW, ECCX) today is pleased to declare a special distribution of $0.50 per common share, payable on January 24, 2023 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2022.

Record Date Payable Date Amount per common share December 23, 2022 January 24, 2023 $0.50

“We are very pleased to declare our second special distribution this year,” said Thomas Majewski, Chief Executive Officer. “This special distribution is attributable to the continued strong cash flows from our portfolio and a reflection of our proactive portfolio management in a challenging market.”

“Based on preliminary estimates, we expect our 2022 taxable income for the tax year ended November 30, 2022 will exceed our aggregate regular distributions paid to common stockholders for the tax year,” added Ken Onorio, Chief Financial Officer.

Distributions on common stock are generally paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends) and may also include capital gains and/or a return of capital. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to the Company’s stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the 2022 calendar year.

ABOUT EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY

The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, primarily by investing in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. The Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.

The Company makes certain unaudited portfolio information available each month on its website in addition to making certain other unaudited financial information available on its website (www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com). This information includes (1) an estimated range of the Company’s net investment income (“NII”) and realized capital gains or losses per share of common stock for each calendar quarter end, generally made available within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end, (2) an estimated range of the Company’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share of common stock for the prior month end and certain additional portfolio-level information, generally made available within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end, and (3) during the latter part of each month, an updated estimate of NAV, if applicable, and, with respect to each calendar quarter end, an updated estimate of the Company’s NII and realized capital gains or losses per share for the applicable quarter, if available.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

