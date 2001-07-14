Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI), a leading North American equipment rental supplier operating through Herc Rentals Inc., announced that the company has been awarded the prestigious Military Friendly® Employer — Gold designation for 2023 and Top 10 ranking in the category of companies generating between $1 billion to $5 billion in revenue by Viqtory Media. This is the company’s eighth consecutive year of receiving a Military Friendly® Employer designation, and first as Gold status.

Military Friendly® distinctions are awarded to organizations investing in programs to improve the lives of veterans. The elite Military Friendly® Top 10 ranking is earned by leading organizations’ active commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

“We are committed to supporting our Team Herc veterans in multiple ways, including through our Veteran Resource Group (VRG), which offers our veterans a community of support, networking, collaboration, learning and sharing,” said Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer. “We remain focused on hiring military veterans as their demonstrated work ethic, teamwork and skills translate as ideal qualities for their career with Team Herc and for colleagues to emulate.”

“Military veterans are purpose-driven and bring a unique set of skills and experiences to Herc Rentals,” said Mark Arell, vice president, talent, and a U.S. Army veteran. “We’re proud to know that our company is a becoming a career destination for military veterans who are shifting over to the civilian workforce, and we are pleased to have welcomed so many who chose Team Herc for their next mission. Our recognition as a Military Friendly® Top 10 Employer reflects our ongoing commitment to attracting, hiring and developing our military veterans as well as those actively serving in the National Guard and Reserves.”

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 351 locations in North America. With over 57 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions®, our industry specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, trench shoring, studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 6,400 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Herc Holdings’ 2021 total revenues were approximately $2.1 billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com

