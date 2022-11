SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. ( DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Shelby 4 & 6 seat golf carts are now immediately available for the North American market.



DSGT acquired the worldwide rights to market the Shelby golf cart portfolio in early 2022. The Shelby golf cart line up is named after legendary race car driver Carroll Shelby, a name synonymous with high performance and exclusivity.

“The Shelby cart line up is the perfect compliment to our highly successful VANTAGE fleet carts.” Said Bob Silzer, CEO. “We can now offer a full range of solutions to golf operators and the rapidly growing communities where low speed electric vehicles are the preferred method of transportation like the Villages in Florida and Peachtree City in Georgia. The market is enormous.” Continued Silzer.

With a focus on braking, handling, and acceleration, the Shelby 4 & 6 seat carts come in two configurations: The Shelby GT 500 and Shelby Cobra. Both come with impressive standard features such as 6.3kw AC Motor, 14-inch wheels with flares, high performance tires, folding rear seat (folds to flat bed), 9” Bluetooth Touchscreen. (Digital Speedo, Built in AM/FM Radio with 6” speakers, reverse camera, handsfree phone calls, steering column mounted microphone, audio and video streaming), LED Headlights, taillights, and 4 x USB jack.

The Cobra has enhanced high performance mapping, 400amp Motor Controller, 4-wheel hydraulic Disc/Drum brakes.

“We anticipate the demand for the Shelby carts will be very strong. The Shelby carts can be configured for a wide range of uses and they are perfect for communities that have or are being designed for Low-speed electric vehicles. The status of the Shelby name is an important differentiator to the residents of these communities.” Said Pat Parenti, Sr. VP of Sales.

The surge in demand for low-speed electric vehicles for various applications, such as short-range travel in parks, industrial areas, colleges, and others is also driving market growth. The global golf cart market is projected to grow from $1.69 billion in 2021 to $2.55 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0% in forecast period, 2021-2028 according to Fortune Business.

The Shelby GT500 and Cobra will be on display at the PGA Merchandise Show Jan 24-26, 2023, in Orlando at the DSG Global booth #3343. Orders received now will begin shipping prior to Christmas.

For information on the Shelby cart line up click below or call

Mike Tersigni - 416 880 2199

E. [email protected] l fcarts.com

https://vantage-tag.co m /products/

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other venues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, single rider golf carts, and agricultural applications.

Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated," "proposed," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions, which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; delays in the Company's expansion plans; regulatory changes; and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2020 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.