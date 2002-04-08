SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , ( BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ordered 32 Beam EV ARC™ sustainable off-grid charging systems and 3 ARC Mobility™ trailers for efficient system transport. The systems will be deployed across 8 locations for Customs Border Patrol (CBP), Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). EO 14057 Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability prioritizes federal investment in energy resilient infrastructure for EV charging, powered by locally produced and delivered renewable energy for America’s next generation electricity supply. The purchase was made through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.



The DHS charging systems will be deployed in Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, South Carolina, and 4 locations in Puerto Rico. The Beam EV ARC™ systems are off-grid and powered by renewable energy, generating and storing their own clean electricity. Each system is deployed with no construction, no electrical work, no utility connection, and is delivered as a turnkey sustainable charging system that is rapidly deployed. Because EV ARC™ systems are flood proof to 9.5 feet and wind rated to 125 mph, and have survived much higher wind speeds in the field, they are particularly well suited to provide disaster preparedness in environments like Puerto Rico. The ARC Mobility™ trailer is a specialized hydraulic transport system designed to efficiently relocate EV ARC™ charging systems.

“Our products are perfect for Executive Order (14057) for a Clean Energy Economy: resilient, clean, sustainable and rapidly deployed EV charging infrastructure solutions,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO. “We continue to see increasing federal GSA orders and pipeline opportunities citing federal initiatives. Our sustainable EV charging solutions create American manufacturing jobs to build American made products that serve zero emission transportation with 100% locally generated renewable and resilient energy.”

The federal fleet is comprised of approximately 657,500 vehicles. President Biden’s Executive Order 14057 with its accompanying Federal Sustainability Plan calls for 100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, including 100% light-duty acquisitions by 2027. This is prioritizing and accelerating a Federal Clean Electricity and Vehicle Procurement Strategy, calling for clean and zero emissions vehicles (ZEVs) for federal, state, local and tribal government fleets, including vehicles of the United States Postal Service.



Beam products can be procured through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.

*This order was previously announced during Beam Global’s earnings announcement on November 10, 2022

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the proposed acquisition, its expected benefits, the acquisition’s anticipated timing, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that the proposed acquisition of AllCell will be completed. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Next PR

+1 813-526-1195

[email protected]



Investor Relations:

Kathy McDermott

[email protected]

+1 858-799-4583

Videos accompanying this release are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfa2a772-f3da-49e1-984e-8770434f38eb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8582ea9a-1d90-4f11-babb-6ee313dc941f