Brand Expands Into California With Launch of Grassroots Diamond-Infused Pre-Rolls and Grassroots Grower's Reserve Program

First Product Partnerships With Sonoma Hills Farm and Delighted Farms Now Available Across California

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the national rebrand of its Grassroots premium cannabis flower brand, and shared details on the brand's previously announced expansion into California with the launch of Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls.

The rebrand of Grassroots coincides with the launch of its Grower's Reserve program, an ongoing series of limited-edition collaborations with craft farmers and diverse operators in California. The program reaffirms the Company's commitment to providing high-quality products to its consumers while empowering smaller craft operators in the Golden State.

For seasoned cannabis consumers that are looking for an added boost to their everyday pre-roll, Grassroots Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls are composed of finely ground, high-quality whole flower with a dusting of THCA "diamonds" for maximum purity and potency. Available as 1 gram Singles or 5 pack Shorties at 0.4 grams each, Grassroots Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls are now available in California featuring three unique strains:

Grower's Reserve – Napali Sunrise (Sativa) by Delighted Farms, a state-of-the-art indoor farm managed by a team of renown California growers.

by Delighted Farms, a state-of-the-art indoor farm managed by a team of renown growers. Grower's Reserve – Cherry Cheesecake (Indica) by Sonoma Hills Farm , a Sun+Earth certified cannabis farm nestled on 60-acres in Sonoma Valley.

by , a Sun+Earth certified cannabis farm nestled on 60-acres in Sonoma Valley. Mimosa by Grassroots (Hybrid)

"We are thrilled to introduce the new look and feel of Grassroots, a brand that exemplifies our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality cannabis products and experiences," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "I am also personally proud to launch our Grassroots Grower's Reserve program, which I think demonstrates our commitment to creating an equitable cannabis industry where operators of all sizes and backgrounds work together to strengthen the industry and deliver premium experiences for consumers."

Founded in 2014, Grassroots is dedicated to growing and processing the highest quality cannabis products while serving, advancing and respecting the cannabis movement. The company first planted its roots in Chicago with the goal of perfecting the art and science of cannabis cultivation through the creation of exclusive genetics and unique strains. Grassroots was acquired by Curaleaf in 2020 and its products are now available in seven states including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, North Dakota and Pennsylvania.

Grassroots' new branding has rolled out in California and Maryland, and will expand to all seven markets in the coming months. For more information on product availability, visit www.grassrootscannabis.com.

