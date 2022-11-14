PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, will present at the following investor conferences:

Needham Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. ET / 10:15 a.m. PT

at / Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. ET / 9:15 a.m. PT

at / Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available within the "Events and Presentations" section of Revolve Group Inc.'s investor relations website at http://investors.revolve.com. The webcasts will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentations

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Erik Randerson, CFA

1-562-677-9513

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revolve-group-inc-to-present-at-upcoming-needham-credit-suisse-and-morgan-stanley-investor-conferences-301676443.html

SOURCE Revolve Group, Inc.