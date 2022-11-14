PR Newswire

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Resources Group (TRG), one of the nation's leading title insurance underwriters, announced this month that they have welcomed two new team members to their executive leadership team. Peter Prygelski joined the company as Chief Financial Officer and Lisa Clarke-Wilson as Chief of Staff.

"I've very excited about the capabilities Pete and Lisa bring to the team. Pete has a compelling blend of strategic and financial expertise and Lisa brings a strategic and operational lens. Both will play a tremendous role in helping us get to the next stage in our journey," said Title Resources Group Chief Executive Officer Scott McCall.

Pete brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience, with focuses on risk management, auditing, accounting and finance. Prior to joining TRG, Mr. Prygelski's held many leadership positions including serving as CFO and Treasurer at Federated National Holding Company, a publicly traded insurance company. He will be a strong partner in developing and executing the company's strategic financial vision.

Lisa has her M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She joins TRG with a decade of experience in various leadership positions, including a management role at Bain & Company, a management consulting firm, overseeing several large projects ranging from financial services to people management and improvement initiatives. Lisa will be supporting TRG's growth initiatives and will play a key role in executing the company's strategic vision.

About Title Resources Group (TRG)

Title Resources Group – the underwriter built for the real estate industry – is one of the nation's largest title insurance underwriters, according to the American Land Title Association's 2021 market share data. A joint venture with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) and HomeServices of America (a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate), TRG serves title insurance agents in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Since its inception, in 1984 the company has consistently operated profitably without a net operating loss in any fiscal year. With a mission to provide knowledgeable and responsive underwriting solutions, TRG is dedicated to growing lifelong relationships and maintaining quality through integrity and financial stability. For more information, please visit www.titleresources.com.

