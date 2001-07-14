Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton, will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, November 15th to mark the 75th anniversary of the company. President and CEO Jenny Johnson, along with colleagues and board members, will be at the Stock Exchange to commemorate this important milestone.

“Our 75th anniversary gives us the opportunity to reflect on our proud legacy as an organization and the countless number of individuals who have helped to shape it,” said Ms. Johnson. “What began as a small U.S. mutual fund company in a nascent industry has grown into a leading global investment manager today. Over the decades, we have always remained true to our guiding principles which begin and end with meeting the ever-evolving needs of our clients. I would like to thank our clients who place their trust in us, and our dedicated and talented employees, past and present.”

Founded in 1947 in New York by Rupert H. Johnson, Sr., the company was named after U.S. founding father Benjamin Franklin, who is well known for his innovative and transformative thinking and accomplishments. It is this spirit that has fueled Franklin Templeton’s track record of product and technological innovations. The company’s business model offers the benefits of both global strength and specialization by leading investment managers across a broad range of asset classes. Investment autonomy of each specialist investment team is combined with the scale and financial strength of a global firm operating in more than 30 countries with clients in over 155 countries around the world.

In 1992, the company became Franklin Templeton after striking a deal with renowned global investor Sir John Templeton in what was then the largest merger of independent mutual fund companies in history. In 2020, Franklin Templeton completed the largest and most significant acquisition in its history with the purchase of Legg Mason and its specialist investment managers. Today, the company’s broad range of fixed income, equity and multi-asset strategies, combined with its customization capabilities, are important strategic advantages, including strong portfolio management skills, extensive global research and best practices in risk management.

More recently, as alternative asset management is an increasing area of client demand, Franklin Templeton has continued to expand its alternative investment capabilities with acquisitions. The company now has approximately $260 billion in alternative assets under management, or approximately 20% of its total AUM, and a meaningful portion of the key alternative investment categories with Lexington Partners (secondary private equity), Clarion Partners (real estate), Benefit Street Partners and Alcentra (alternative credit), K2 (hedge funds) and venture capital (Franklin Venture Partners).

Franklin Templeton has a history of innovation that continues to define the way the organization operates. The firm was early to explore opportunities in the digital ecosystem by investing in and partnering with digital distribution platforms, launching FinTech incubators in Silicon Valley and Singapore and creating strategies in the digital asset space.

Ms. Johnson continued, “We are more diversified than at any point in our history across asset classes, client type, geographies and investment vehicles. One thing that has been constant over the past 75 years is our mission to help people all over the world achieve the most important financial milestones of their lives. Over the past few years, we have been deliberate in transforming our company by expanding our investment capabilities and deepening our presence in key markets and channels. We now offer more investment specialization on a global scale, and our clients have more access to the investment expertise they need, while enjoying the confidence that comes with working with a global leader.”

As community engagement is woven into the firm’s core values, Franklin Templeton has added to the anniversary celebration a special “Impact Week” with several “75-themed” philanthropic initiatives, including charitable donations with the recipients being voted on by employees and a call-to-action to employees with 75 ways to give back during the week.

About Franklin Templeton

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005154/en/