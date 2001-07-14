CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, has launched LoopNet, the world’s largest commercial property marketplace, in the UK market. The launch marks the creation of the world’s first international commercial real estate online marketplace, allowing tenants, brokers and investors to access properties available for sale and lease across multiple countries on a single platform.

Prior to its launch in the UK, LoopNet marketed exclusively US and Canadian commercial properties to an international community of buyers and tenants. The integration of tens of thousands of UK property listings into the marketplace will unlock global access to the UK commercial real estate market, worth an estimated £1.5 trillion, benefitting brokers, investors, would-be occupiers, and owners of commercial real estate.

With over 11m monthly unique visitors, LoopNet will provide UK users with unprecedented exposure to potential investors and tenants, significantly broadening the reach of every listing by successfully capturing relevant local and global audiences. Used by 93% of Fortune 100 companies, LoopNet has made significant investment into Google search engine marketing (SEM) as well as other types of marketing, resulting in superior volumes of traffic to the platform and more efficient outcomes for the end-user.

Prior to the launch of LoopNet, the UK market was served by Realla, a CoStar Group company and the UK’s leading dedicated commercial property marketplace, which has now been integrated into LoopNet, unlocking access to additional pools of capital, a greater number of listings and a high-quality international audience. Prior to the integration, Realla had an average of 734,000 unique monthly visitors, which will now be significantly boosted by the additional traffic generated by LoopNet, bringing the total expected LoopNet traffic to nearly 12m unique monthly users from the first day of the launch.

With 88% of commercial property searches currently being initiated online as market participants aim to save time and money, LoopNet provides sophisticated technology allowing brokers, tenants and investors to conduct viewings online and benefit from up-to-date pricing and information. The transparency enabled by LoopNet benefits all users, enabling them to get first-hand insights into the market and providing a useful benchmarking tool for market participants – an essential feature for those transacting in today’s volatile market environment.

CoStar Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andy Florance said: “The UK-wide roll-out of LoopNet, our leading commercial real estate marketplace, is an important element of CoStar Group’s on-going strategic international expansion effort. Having built a strong relationship with our UK customer base through CoStar and Realla, we are excited to be able to offer our UK users access to the international market, which will significantly increase their visibility and reach. With overseas interest in UK commercial property on the rise due to the attractive exchange rate, the launch of LoopNet could not have been timed better, allowing thousands of UK market players to reap the benefits of global exposure. LoopNet quickly became the industry leader for commercial marketplaces in the US, and we are optimistic about its prospects in the UK, where it’s the only marketplace to provide access to such a vast global audience, directly benefitting brokers, tenants, owners, and investors.”

About CoStar Group

