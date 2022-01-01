TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) announced today it will begin bringing Google Cloud solutions, capabilities, and infrastructure to the U.S. public sector, expanding its relationship with Google Cloud to accelerate public sector digital transformations. TD SYNNEX and its community of partners will begin bringing Google Cloud capabilities to the U.S. public sector, including Google Workspace, BigQuery, zero trust offerings in cybersecurity, public sector industry solutions, Vertex AI, and more.

"Our support for public sector digital transformations with Google Cloud marks an important moment for TD SYNNEX and the solutions we can offer public sector organizations," said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president of public sector vendor management, TD SYNNEX Public Sector. "TD SYNNEX’s footprint and growth within the U.S. public sector has greatly expanded as we’ve forged new relationships, delivered innovative solutions, and invested in initiatives to support this important market."

As a leading global solutions aggregator, TD SYNNEX’s relationship with Google Cloud has grown, including Google Workspace solutions, the expansion+of+its+cloud+solution+portfolio with the addition of Google Cloud offerings, and now the Google Cloud public sector capabilities.

Additionally, TD SYNNEX recently+announced+the+launch+of+TD+SYNNEX+Public+Sector as a unified, purpose-driven brand that combines the strengths and decades of dedicated service to the U.S. public sector of three successful organizations — DLT Solutions, Tech Data Public Sector Solutions, and SYNNEX GOVSolv.

"The evolution and expansion of the relationship between TD SYNNEX and Google allows us to continue to bridge the gap between technology and the U.S. public sector organizations," Thompson added. "We have a track record of success within the U.S. public sector, and we have the right solutions and channels in place to open up new opportunities for public sector customers."

"Supporting digital transformation in the U.S. public sector is a priority for us and for our ecosystem of partners," said Troy Bertram, managing director, public sector partner sales at Google Cloud. "TD SYNNEX provides critical expertise, scale, and distribution networks in the public sector. Expanding their capacity to deliver technology and capabilities like Google Workspace, cybersecurity capabilities, data analytics, AI, and ML to the public sector will help these organizations accelerate their digital transformation and accomplish their missions."

Learn more about TD SYNNEX Public Sector at www.tdsynnex.com%2Fna%2Fus%2Ftd-synnex-public-sector%2F.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005233/en/