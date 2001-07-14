Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), today announced that the company has entered into an MOU with Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive parts and services companies, to collaborate on the development and implementation of ATSC 3.0-enabled automotive business models in both Korea and the United States.

The collaboration expands Sinclair’s coordination with the Korean market and the commitment to bring mobile services to the United States. Joint efforts on the development of new services, business opportunities and deployment models will include geo-targeting capabilities, enhanced GPS, software updates, in-vehicle entertainment, real-time emergency information and a myriad of other public services.

The one-to-many architecture of ATSC 3.0 has the capability to provide highly efficient data and entertainment services to the roughly 20 million Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles in the United States.

Commenting on the agreement, Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s President and CEO said, “This collaboration is an important step towards realizing the promise of using ATSC 3.0 to communicate with the millions of vehicles on America’s roads and to greater serve the American public interest. By collaborating with Hyundai Mobis, we can make these services seamless for consumers while providing the efficiency and robustness of ATSC 3.0 for service providers.”

Independently, in the coming months Sinclair will be demonstrating an integrated automotive entertainment platform including music, talk radio, local television, and more at a local Hyundai dealership in Baltimore, MD. This will be delivered through ATSC 3.0-enabled spectrum from the local broadcast station WNUV-TV.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

