Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest providers of premium content to value-conscious consumers, today announced an expanded deal with VIZIO that brings the Redbox and Crackle free streaming apps to VIZIO remote controls. In the second half of 2023, consumers who purchase new VIZIO TVs will have immediate access to the Redbox and Crackle ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) services through dedicated buttons. The Redbox and Crackle apps give VIZIO users access to a wide range of content, from ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) titles and over 150 free live TV (FAST) channels to the latest movies and TV series available for purchase or rental. Both services continue to scale their content offerings and offer tens of thousands of titles to stream.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint with VIZIO and allow customers instant access to our vast libraries across Redbox and Crackle,” said Adam Mosam, chief digital officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “This comes at an optimal time as we grow our AVOD and FAST offering in the coming year.”

“As one of the first to launch the Chicken Soup for the Soul app, and Crackle FAST channels in our free streaming service, WatchFree+, we are pleased to offer new VIZIO customers direct access to the Crackle and Redbox streaming services from the VIZIO remote,” said Seta Goldstein, director of content & technology partnerships at VIZIO. “Our expanded relationship with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment makes it easy for VIZIO users to discover Crackle and Redbox programming – at the touch of a button.”

Crackle’s recent releases include the nuptials celebration series Wedding Talk, the second season of Crackle Original The Wall, the pet-centric lifestyle series Pet Caves, the award-winning BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as well as season three of the award-winning series Going From Broke.

The Crackle and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the US on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, VIZIO), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com with plans to expand to over 160 touch points this year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with over 150 channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 36,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous books series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

