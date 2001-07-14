American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced that it has partnered with TikTok to launch the #ShopSmall Accelerator, a new program to help small business owners reach a new generation of shoppers on Small Business Saturday, which is on November 26, 2022, and runs throughout the holiday shopping season. The partnership with TikTok builds on the ongoing support American Express provides small businesses year-round and its goal to drive $100 billion in reported consumer spending at small businesses from 2021 through 2025.1

Lifestyle creators Sofia Bella @iamsofiabella (left) and Anna Sitar @annaxsitar (center), along with small business owner Brandon Blackwood @brandonblackwoodnyc (right), teach small business owners how to use TikTok as a search engine; leverage sounds, trends, hashtags and communities; and drive engagement with users. Courtesy of American Express

Starting November 14, the #ShopSmall Accelerator will include an offer for eligible small business owners to earn a $100 TikTok advertising credit*. In addition, small business owners will be given access to tools and resources to think like TikTok creators, including a tutorial at AmericanExpress.com%2FShopSmallAccelerator on how their businesses can stand out on the platform.

Lifestyle creators Anna Sitar %40annaxsitar and Sofia Bella %40iamsofiabella, along with small business owner Brandon Blackwood %40brandonblackwoodnyc, will teach small business owners how to use TikTok as a search engine; leverage sounds, trends, hashtags and communities; and how to drive engagement with users. To help small businesses get discovered by new audiences, American Express has also partnered with musical artist Chlöe Bailey %40chloebaileywashere to create a “Shop Small Soundtrack,” which TikTok users can add to their content.

“The #ShopSmall Accelerator will help give small merchants the tools they need to reach the next generation of consumers on TikTok, where our Shop Small Impact Study found that 67% of Gen Z users have shopped from a small business that was displayed on their For You Page” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express. “Shopping small has a significant impact on helping local communities, with two-thirds of every dollar spent at small businesses staying within the local community. Last year, consumers reported spending more than $23B shopping small on Small Business Saturday, and we want to exceed that in 2022.”

"More and more American small businesses are turning to TikTok to take us inside their world in a fun authentic way, and as a result, they are reaching new customers, hiring more employees and growing their business. The real world impact is undeniable, with 44% of TikTok users saying that they discovered something on the platform and immediately went out to buy it, according to our Global Retail Path To Purchase Study," said Sofia Hernandez, Global Head of Business Marketing for TikTok. "This holiday season, the TikTok community is ready to #ShopSmall and support small businesses."

Based on data in the Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express, if every Gen Z and Millennial shopper spent $10 at a small business on Small Business Saturday, it would support $2 billion in local economic activity throughout the US.2 The study also found that $0.68 of every dollar spent at a small business in the US stays in the local community and that every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional $0.48 in local business activity as a result of employees and local businesses purchasing local goods and services. 63% of small business owners said they want to grow their Gen Z and Millennial customer base this holiday season, and 50% agreed that Small Business Saturday is more critical than ever for their business this holiday shopping season.

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 to help small businesses and communities thrive. Since then, it has turned into a nationwide Shop Small movement that is celebrated annually and is critical for small businesses during the holiday shopping season.

American Express provides ongoing support to small businesses year-round through the Shop+Small+Resource+Hub where small business owners have access to complimentary marketing supplies and resources; Amex+Offers+for+Merchants for services ranging from technology to shipping solutions; a new, dedicated Small Business Saturday page fromBusiness+Class, featuring insights, tips, and inspiration; and more.

U.S. consumers can find American Express accepting independent retailers across the nation through the Shop+Small+Map and Card Members can access special Amex Offers from Small Merchants on the Shop Small Offer Hub here.

*New U.S. TikTok advertisers can enroll by December 24, 2022 to earn a $100 TikTok promotional ad credit after purchasing $50+ in TikTok ads within 28 days of receiving the TikTok offer details e-mail. Terms apply. Learn more %3Ci%3Ehere%3C%2Fi%3E.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN EXPRESS SHOP SMALL IMPACT STUDY

The American Express Shop Small Impact Study consisted of two studies conducted by Teneo on behalf of American Express. The consumer survey was an anonymous online survey conducted from September 26-28, 2022 among a sample of 1,008 adults 18 years of age and older. Consumer data is weighted by five variables: age, sex, geographic region, race and education to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the total U.S. population, 18 years of age and older based on U.S. Census data. The small business owner survey was conducted online among a sample of 506 small business owners/managers in the U.S. from September 26 – October 5, 2022. Respondent companies must conduct sales in a physical location in one of the following industries: arts/entertainment/recreation, retail trade, restaurant/bar/coffee shop/hotel/hospitality, or personal services.

ABOUT THE SMALL BUSINESS ECONOMIC IMPACT STUDY

The 2022 Small Business Economic Impact Study was conducted by Econsult+Solutions%2C+Inc. (ESI) on behalf of American Express. ESI calculated the share of national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment and employee compensation that small businesses with under 100 employees provide to the economy based on an analysis used by the U.S. Small Business Administration. ESI also estimated how much of each dollar spent at the average small business remains in their local community, and used input-output analysis across 100 representative U.S. counties to calculate the additional impact that is generated locally as the result of the spending of employees and the spending of the small business with local suppliers and service providers.

1 Based on spend as reported by consumers in surveys commissioned by American Express (not actual receipts or sales). 2 Based on projection of a one-time $10 per person spend by total US Gen Z and Millennial population and applied to the analysis of additional impacts outlined in the 2022 Small Business Economic Impact Study by ESI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005124/en/