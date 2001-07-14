Nylabone, an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (Nasdaq: CENT) (Nasdaq: CENTA), is launching a new collection of play toys for imaginative fun. Designed to tap into the creativity that lies within every dog, the toys are made in an original variety of shapes, colors, and materials that inspire dogs and their pet parents to play together in a brand-new way.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005265/en/

New Nylabone Toys Designed to Inspire Creativity in Dogs (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Our dogs aren’t just pets—they’re our fur kids, and we want them to thrive emotionally, mentally, and physically,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “Just as playtime benefits children, it has the power to do the same for our fur kids. These toys were designed to unlock the imaginations in dogs and their pet parents so they can introduce fresh and exciting energy to their typical playtime routines.”

The Creative Play Toy line includes curiosity-sparking shapes that are quirky, approachable, and intentionally abstract—inviting dogs and their pet parents to discover different play patterns and activities every day. The toys are made of Nylabone’s new innovative material that offers varying characteristics, from lightweight and squishy to bouncy and buoyant. They’re crafted from a modern-retro color palette, and each has an ownable, easy-to-remember name that captures the individual creation’s personality: Rexii, Eggi, C-Shuu, Stik-GO, Tuug, and Springa.

Nylabone’s Creative Play toy line will launch with six shapes in a variety of sizes including extra-small, small, medium, large, and extra-large. Joining Nylabone’s Power Play Toys, the new Creative Play collection further expands the brand’s dog play toy offering and is slated to launch October 2022.

Along with the line, Nylabone will launch Imagination Nation™, an online destination where Nylabone’s Creative Play coaches offer inspiration for unique, easy-to-follow play ideas, tips, and more. Pet parents will have the opportunity to learn, virtually connect, and share their own creative play experiences.

About Nylabone

Nylabone, a leader in healthy chewing since 1955, crafts high quality chew toys, tasty chew treats, exciting play toys, and innovative dental solutions. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Nylabone® products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com. Nylabone is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company and has been a leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2021 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington®, Nylabone®, Kaytee®, Amdro® and Aqueon®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit www.central.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005265/en/