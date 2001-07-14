PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that GLIDDEN MAX FLEX™ spray paint and primer by PPG was recently named the overall winner of The+Home+Depot+2022+Innovation+Award. The annual awards recognize products that offer outstanding performance and extraordinary value to customers, with the end goal of making life easier for Pro and DIY shoppers alike.

Glidden Max Flex spray paint uses a lacquer-based formula to eliminate common consumer pain points such as drips, streaks and long dry times, without cracking or peeling. Its formula requires fewer spray passes than a traditional conical-shaped spray pattern and dries within five minutes. With an ultra-durable finish, it can be used on a wide range of surfaces, including wood, metal, plastic and glass.

“We are extremely honored to be named The Home Depot’s 2022 Innovation Award winner across all categories for Glidden Max Flex spray paint,” said Jaime Irick, PPG vice president, Architectural Coatings, United States and Canada. “As the first ever paint company to receive this award, it’s a great recognition from our trusted partner that our revolutionary spray paint has changed the DIY game in terms of dry time, finish and versatility.”

Glidden Max Flex spray paint, which+launched+earlier+this+year, is a true innovation story as the end product of collaboration between two PPG business units. By reimagining an existing technology for the DIY consumer, the end result was a best-in-class spray paint that features a high-performing formula and unique dispersion design.

“We’re thrilled with the level of home improvement innovation we continue to bring to our DIY and Pro customers, thanks to the great work of our suppliers,” said Jeff Kinnaird, executive vice president of merchandising for The Home Depot. “Whether a Pro or do-it-yourselfer, these exciting new products will help anyone get their projects done faster, easier and more efficiently.”

Available in 18 all-surface, two clear and six exterior fabric colors, the full lineup of Glidden Max Flex spray paint is available exclusively at select HOME DEPOT®locations in the United States and nationwide at HomeDepot.com.

