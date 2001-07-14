Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed an independent technical report summary prepared in accordance with subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K in the United States on the EDGAR section of the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov and a corresponding independent technical report prepared in accordance National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects in Canada under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (collectively, the “2022 Technical Reports”). The 2022 Technical Reports, titled “Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Update, Los Gatos Joint Venture, Chihuahua, Mexico” dated November 10, 2022, support the disclosure made by the Company in its October 3, 2022 press release announcing updates on Cerro Los Gatos ("CLG") mineral reserve, mineral resource and life of mine plan.

Webcast and Conference Call

Gatos Silver will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the latest mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the South-East Deeps discovery at CLG, the exploration potential of the Los Gatos Joint Venture (“LGJV”) mineral properties, and to provide a corporate update on November 22, 2022, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details:

For both “listen-only” participants and those financial analysts who wish to take part in the question and answer portion of the call, the telephone dial-in number is +1-646-970-1443 (in the U.S.) or +1-888-300-4030 (outside the U.S.), both with access code 9918132. The number should be dialed at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Webcast Details:

Title: Gatos Silver Investor Update

URL: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F4024120%2FAE348F2E04AF20D33D0B2A7650F6C6B5

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference call on the Company’s website, www.gatossilver.com.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. As a 70% owner of the LGJV, the Company is primarily focused on operating the mine and mineral processing plant at the LGJV’s CLG deposit. The LGJV consists of approximately 103,087-hectares of mineral rights, representing a highly prospective and under-explored district with numerous silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralized zones identified as priority targets.

