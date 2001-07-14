Today, iHeartMedia is inviting listeners nationwide to celebrate Elton John’s iconic career with “iHeartRadio Presents Elton John’s Thank You to America: The Final Song,” an hour-long special that will broadcast across more than 320 stations nationwide on Sunday, November 20 at 10 p.m. PT /1 a.m. ET. The broadcast special will feature legendary moments from Elton John’s career and include a live simulcast of Elton John’s final song and closing remarks during his last performance in North America at the “Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, presented by Alliance for Lifetime Income” at Dodger Stadium. Additionally, iHeartRadio AC, Hot AC, CHR, Classic Rock and Classic Hits stations exclusively announced today that special guests Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee will be joining Elton John at his final performance in America at Dodger Stadium.

To kick off the celebration, select iHeartRadio Hot AC, Classic Rock, CHR and Classic Hits stations will air vignettes highlighting Elton John’s iconic career beginning today and leading up to the broadcast special. The broadcast special will take listeners through the timeline of Elton John’s legendary career featuring exclusive interviews throughout the years and recorded versions of his classics and historic live performances, showcasing his greatest achievements. The special will be culminated with a live simulcast of Elton John’s final song and closing remarks during his last performance in North America the “Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, presented by Alliance for Lifetime Income” at Dodger Stadium.

“This historic night will mark the end of a legendary five-decade touring run in North America for one of the greatest artists of our time,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises. “This is a rare, once in a lifetime chance for millions of fans to hear Elton’s last song on a touring stage and his goodbye.”

Fans can tune in to on select iHeartRadio Hot AC, CHR, Classic Rock and Classic Hits stations and on digital stations Big Classic Hits and Today’s Mix through the iHeartRadio+website and the iHeartRadio app on November 20, 2022 at 10 p.m. PT /1 a.m. ET.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

