Today, Citi and AT&T announced the AT&T Points Plus Card from Citi, a new no annual fee* card that rewards wireless customers with statement credits and Citi ThankYou Points on purchases. Building on the long-standing relationship between the two companies, the new card delivers on a shared commitment to drive loyalty and customer engagement by providing an ideal option for AT&T wireless customers looking for rewards on everyday purchases.

Each year, cardmembers can earn up to $240 in statement credits toward their qualifying AT&T wireless bill after eligible spend,** which is in addition to existing discounts that customers may receive from AT&T directly. AT&T wireless customers can earn a $20 statement credit on their AT&T Points Plus Card statement after they spend $1,000 or more on purchases in a billing cycle or a $10 statement credit after they spend $500 - $999.99.

In addition, the new card also earns:

3 ThankYou Points for every $1 spent at gas stations

2 ThankYou Points for every $1 spent at grocery stores, including grocery delivery services

1 ThankYou Point for every $1 spent on all other purchases

ThankYou Points do not expire and can be redeemed for gift cards, charitable donations, travel, Shop with Points at participating merchants, and more.

“We’re proud of the long-standing relationship we have with Citi in creating valuable programs,” said Jeni Bell, senior vice president of wireless product marketing, AT&T. “As many of our customers are shopping for the holiday season, we’re excited to bring them an opportunity to earn rewards and receive more value for each dollar they spend.”

“AT&T customers have been looking for more ways to earn rewards on their everyday spending,” said John LaCosta, Managing Director and Head of Co-Brand Relationships at Citi U.S. Branded Cards. “The AT&T Points Plus Card does just that. With ThankYou Points earned on every day expenses, including wireless bills, the new card is an ideal choice for AT&T loyalists.”

New cardmembers can also earn a bonus $100 statement credit after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first three months of opening an AT&T Points Plus Card account.***

For more information about the new AT&T Points Plus Card, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.att.com%2Fattpointsplus.

*Pricing & Information: A variable APR of 19.74% – 27.74% based on your creditworthiness, applies to purchases, balance transfers, and Citi Flex Plans subject to an APR. For Citi Flex Pay Plans subject to a Plan Fee, a monthly fee of up to 1.72% will apply, based on the Citi Flex Plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the Transaction, and other factors. The variable APR for cash advances is 28.99%. The variable Penalty APR is up to 29.99% and may be applied if you make a late payment or make a payment that is returned. Minimum interest charge is $0.50. Annual Fee – None. Fee for foreign purchases — 3% of each purchase transaction in US dollars. Cash advance fee – either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater. Balance transfer fee – either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Rates as of 11/14/2022. New cardmembers only. Subject to credit approval. Additional limitations, terms and conditions apply. You will be given further information when you apply.

**To qualify for the monthly statement credit, cardmembers must enroll their AT&T consumer postpaid wireless account in Paperless billing and AutoPay at AT&T with their AT&T Points Plus Card as the payment method.

***The acquisitions bonus is not available if cardmembers have previously received a new account bonus for an AT&T Points Plus Card from Citi account in the past 48 months.

