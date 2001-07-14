PUMA,the fastest sports brand in the world, and Foot+Locker%2C+Inc. (NYSE: FL) ("Foot Locker"), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced an expanded partnership, underscored by a focus on basketball and the creation of exclusive product collections that meet the demands of this growing next-generation market segment. The companies also plan to roll out hyper-relevant creator engagements and brand partnerships that specifically resonate with a younger audience.

“PUMA’s long-standing relationship with Foot Locker has played an instrumental role in our ability to drive innovation and push the boundaries of sports, fashion, and technology globally,” said Bob Philion, President of PUMA North America. “Our enhanced partnership not only provides us with additional opportunities for collaboration and growth, but it will enable us to provide even greater experiences and inclusion for our evolving customer base around the world.”

Through this strengthened partnership, PUMA and Foot Locker have planned a series of exclusive collections and product collaborations with highly influential ambassadors reaching Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Specifics include:

expanding the basketball and classics categories with continued exclusive access to the LaMelo+Ball+Signature program, which launched with the MB.02 in October with additional iterations launching later this month and in December;

launching the first-ever PUMA x POKÉMON collaboration. PUMA and Foot Locker Inc. are partnering with The Pokémon Company International and Niantic, publisher of the popular Pokémon GO mobile game, to turn, for the next six months, 400 Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Kids Foot Locker stores across the U.S. and the PUMA NYC Flagship store into Gyms and Poké Stops in Pokémon GO. Foot Locker, Champs Sports & Kids Foot Locker are the exclusive destination in North America for the PUMA x POKÉMON collaboration, available now.

PUMA x PAW PATROL™, a new collection of playful and sporty styles for kids will be available at exclusively at Kids Foot Locker and Foot Locker in North America starting November 25.

creating and launching upcoming athlete capsules with Mikey Williams;

building exclusive product programs to be released in the coming months with social media star and music artist Dixie D’Amelio and hip-hop artist Cordae; and

launching PUMA x CoComelon, a new collaboration coming out next Spring and inspired by CoComelon’s favorite characters, which will create a close connection with the younger generation available exclusively at Kids Foot Locker.

“We are very excited to build on our already strong partnership with PUMA,” said Andrew Gray, Executive Vice President, Global Lockers and Champs Sports, Foot Locker, Inc. “By expanding and strengthening our collaboration with PUMA, we continue to advance our strategy to diversify our product selection and bring new and innovative products to our consumers.”

In addition to building hyper-relevant creative partnerships and product collections, PUMA and Foot Locker will continue to advance shared marketplace opportunities, which include:

adding hype drops and marketplace exclusivity through franchises, such as the RSX, shared marketing partnership investments, and elevated in-store and online experiences for PUMA and Foot Locker customers; and

investing in product creation and marketing to help support Foot Locker’s Leading+Education+%26amp%3B+Economic+Development (LEED) Initiative, the company’s commitment to invest in, amplify, and empower the Black community, and PUMA’s REFORM platform to drive social change.

PUMA and Foot Locker have jointly supported a portfolio of ambassadors, athletes, and brands to create exclusive product concepts and market activations across the Foot Locker portfolio. This collaboration has brought together product, marketing, digital, and customer experience in innovative new ways including launches such as L.O.L+Surprise.

