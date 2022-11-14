Ruane Cunniff recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Bill Ruane and Rick Cunniff started the firm in 1969 in the belief that they could outperform the stock market by investing in great businesses selling at reasonable prices and staying with them as long as they remained attractive. By doing exhaustive primary research, ignoring fads and sticking to their principles, the firm has built an enviable track record.

William Ruane was a Graham-and-Doddsville superinvestor recognized by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio). He was a student of Benjamin Graham, and attended his class at the same time as Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio).

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $6.73Bil. The top holdings were UNH(9.90%), SCHW(9.31%), and ICE(8.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,826,955 shares in NYSE:COF, giving the stock a 3.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.48 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Capital One Financial Corp traded for a price of $114.65 per share and a market cap of $43.69Bil. The stock has returned -25.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Capital One Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-book ratio of 0.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 1,951,017 shares. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65.

On 11/14/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $73.455 per share and a market cap of $379.00Bil. The stock has returned -36.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-book ratio of 4.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.59 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 827,422 shares. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $222.12.

On 11/14/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $299.67 per share and a market cap of $132.24Bil. The stock has returned -56.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-book ratio of 6.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.79 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MU by 2,565,636 shares. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.

On 11/14/2022, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $62.595 per share and a market cap of $67.47Bil. The stock has returned -19.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 453,366 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/14/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95.96 per share and a market cap of $1,237.70Bil. The stock has returned -35.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-book ratio of 4.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.