Richard Pzena recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Pzena Investment Management, LLC. Pzena started the firm in 1995. He earned a BS summa cum laude from the Wharton School in 1979 and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania in 1980.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 175 stocks valued at a total of $20.14Bil. The top holdings were GE(4.23%), LEA(4.08%), and CTSH(4.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,788,354 shares of NAS:NWL for a total holding of 42,742,989. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.81.

On 11/14/2022, Newell Brands Inc traded for a price of $13.85 per share and a market cap of $5.82Bil. The stock has returned -38.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newell Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MCK by 712,301 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.15.

On 11/14/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $363.385 per share and a market cap of $51.36Bil. The stock has returned 61.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,772,233 shares of NAS:SSNC for a total holding of 10,688,624. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.58.

On 11/14/2022, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $52.83 per share and a market cap of $13.30Bil. The stock has returned -32.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 1,059,549 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 11/14/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $114.29 per share and a market cap of $466.60Bil. The stock has returned 83.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 46.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:DOX by 726,402 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.71.

On 11/14/2022, Amdocs Ltd traded for a price of $83.44 per share and a market cap of $10.15Bil. The stock has returned 14.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amdocs Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-book ratio of 2.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

