Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) to Indivior PLC is fair to Opiant shareholders. Per the agreement, Indivior would acquire Opiant for $20.00 per share in cash, plus up to $8.00 per share in contingent value rights that may become payable in the event that certain net revenue milestones are achieved during the relevant seven-year period by OPNT003 after its approval and launch.

Halper Sadeh encourages Opiant shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Opiant and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Opiant shareholders; (2) determine whether Indivior is underpaying for Opiant; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Opiant shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Opiant shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

