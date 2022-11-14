Robert Karr recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) founded Joho Capital in 1996. He is one of the Tiger Cubs, the hedge fund managers who learned from the legendary Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio) at Tiger Management. At Tiger Management, his main focus was Asian equities. Karr tends to hold a concentrated portfolio in the area of new technologies, with a low portfolio turnover rate.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $358.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(38.47%), LTHM(25.53%), and EEFT(12.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 345,000 shares. The trade had a 8.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 11/14/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $72.34 per share and a market cap of $191.76Bil. The stock has returned -56.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 242,860-share investment in NYSE:GPN. Previously, the stock had a 6.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.34 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $102.96 per share and a market cap of $27.84Bil. The stock has returned -21.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 468.00, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 40.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:LTHM by 961,500 shares. The trade had a 4.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.03.

On 11/14/2022, Livent Corp traded for a price of $33.47 per share and a market cap of $6.00Bil. The stock has returned 6.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Livent Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-book ratio of 4.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.86 and a price-sales ratio of 8.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 44,100 shares in NAS:INTU, giving the stock a 4.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $431.97 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $394.7199 per share and a market cap of $112.00Bil. The stock has returned -36.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-book ratio of 6.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.51 and a price-sales ratio of 8.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 225,800 shares in NAS:RIVN, giving the stock a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.08 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Rivian Automotive Inc traded for a price of $33.895 per share and a market cap of $31.30Bil. The stock has returned -73.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rivian Automotive Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.90 and a price-sales ratio of 29.55.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.