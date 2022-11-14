Cetera Advisor Networks LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2074 stocks valued at a total of $8.00Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.50%), QQQ(2.34%), and IVV(2.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 127,509 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 2,028,513. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/14/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $148.32 per share and a market cap of $2,357.11Bil. The stock has returned -0.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-book ratio of 46.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.24 and a price-sales ratio of 6.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 69,968 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 888,249. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/14/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $98.33 per share and a market cap of $1,001.04Bil. The stock has returned -44.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 90.02, a price-book ratio of 7.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 25,655 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 242,646. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 11/14/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $310.5 per share and a market cap of $684.38Bil. The stock has returned 8.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 229,291 shares in ARCA:CGGR, giving the stock a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.37 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Capital Group Growth ETF traded for a price of $21.17 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group Growth ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.95.

During the quarter, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought 31,024 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 229,441. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 11/14/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $153.52 per share and a market cap of $269.22Bil. The stock has returned 34.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-book ratio of 16.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.91 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

