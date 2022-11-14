Collaboration focuses on the relationship between intestinal microbiome composition and systemic responses to cancer treatments and builds upon additional positive preclinical data with investigational agent NM-102

IND-enabling pathway for NM-102 underway with indication selection anticipated in 2023

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases, today announced a continuing collaboration agreement with Gustave Roussy, a world-renowned cancer center in France, using 9 Meters' small molecule tight junction microbiome modulator NM-102. NM-102 is presumed to prevent gut microbial metabolites and antigens from trafficking into the systemic circulation.

This collaboration focuses on the relationship between intestinal microbiome composition and systemic responses to cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Specifically, the work tested the hypothesis that the therapeutic effect of ICIs, such as antibodies to CTLA-4 and PD-1, might be enhanced by preventing bacterial antigens, toxins, and certain metabolites in the gut from interacting with the host immune system utilizing NM-102.

These studies showed that NM-102 was effective both when alone and when combined with ICIs in a transgenic mouse model of spontaneous aggressive skin melanoma. Furthermore, the combination of NM-102 with ICIs improved survival compared to ICIs alone. More recent data continues to show NM-102 in combination with ICIs improves overall survival in select mouse tumor models.

"We are encouraged by the work being conducted at Gustave Roussy and are excited to continue our collaboration with Professor Zitvogel and her team. Their expertise has served as the foundation for understanding important fundamental aspects of the gut microbiome and its' complex interaction with the immune system in cancer," said John Temperato, President and CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma.

Laurence Zitvogel, MD, PhD, Scientific Director of the Gustave Roussy Immuno-Oncology Program, commented, "We continue to study the delicate interactions between the intestinal epithelial cells, the microbiome, and the immune system in the gut and their consequences on tumor immunosurveillance. I am excited to continue our work with 9 Meters to look at strategies to advance therapies in cancer patients."

Gustave Roussy is launching the Clinicobiome Programme, a clinical and translational research program aimed at developing microbiota-centered interventions for cancer. The collaboration with 9 Meters and its small molecule tight junction modulators will even further strengthen this long-lasting endeavor.

Under the terms of the continuing collaboration, Gustave Roussy is investigating how tumors in preclinical models may affect intestinal integrity and in turn compromise the fitness of the host's immune system and its capacity to respond to ICIs. Deciphering the mechanism of NM-102 and its effects on intervening on the epithelial layer of the GI tract, as well as its potential translation to ICI efficacy in preclinical cancer in vivo models, is currently ongoing. The Company intends to move forward with an IND-enabling pathway with indication selection in 2023.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, GI conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in which the biology of the gut is a contributing factor. 9 Meters is developing vurolenatide, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist, for SBS and several near clinical-stage assets including NM-102 and NM-136.

For more information please visit or follow 9 Meters on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

