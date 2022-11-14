* Accelerated Sales of HALB's Patented Products through newly formed "The Hamden Group".

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB) has signed a contract with the Hamden Group. The Hamden Group is a newly formed corporation which consists of members of the Croden family and Darren Hamans, who have extensive experience in the sales and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Darren Hamans is a Consultant for Business Development of the Halberd Corporation. Darren Hamans created the Hamden Group for sales and distribution of Halberd's medicinal therapeutics. Brad and Todd Croden are partners with Daren Hamans in Hamden. Through this agreement, Hamden will have worldwide exclusive rights to sell, market and distribute the HALB patented low-dose Naltrexone medication, and the HALB proprietary Vita-Shield-Max TM Nutraceutical Product. Details of the agreement will be forthcoming.

The partners in Hamden include Brad and Todd Croden, Brad is the son of Peter Croden. Peter Croden was the past President of various divisions of Upjohn Corporation. Brad and Todd Croden have combined experience of almost four decades in the pharmaceutical industry. Darren Hamans, the CEO of the Hamden Group, stated, "Hamden was created to greatly increase revenues for the Halberd Corporation."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added," This is truly a major milestone for Halberd, as this group has the potential for greatly accelerating sales of the HALB Naltrexone product covered by our intellectual patent license. Naltrexone has been shown to have a great deal of benefit for patients with MS, fibromyalgia, migraine headaches, chemical and alcohol addiction, and chronic pain syndromes. The potential of sales of this product is huge. The Hamden Group will also help in developing greater sales for our proprietary Vita-Shield-Max™ Nutraceutical Product and assist HALB in pursuing big pharma partners through their extensive industry contacts."

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Hamden Group.

The Hamden Group was established to assist pharmaceutical and healthcare entities grow their sales and profitability through rigorous methodologies , which include market strategy, sales, channel management, and branding. The Hamden Group has forged a team of experts with over 60 years of combined experience in market concept products, brand assessment, and strategies. The Hamden Group is committed to service healthcare and pharma sector entities with actionable insights, innovative marketing strategies, and hands-on implementation support.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company' cautions our readers that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Halberd Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/725430/Halberd-Signs-Development-and-Marketing-Agreement-for-Medications-Nutraceuticals



