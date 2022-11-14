Anixter is a leading global distributor of network, security, electrical and electronic solutions operating in over 50 countries worldwide

Initial agreement with EYEfi to cover the Asia Pacific "APAC" Region including Australia (with other regions to follow) offering EYEfi significant sales reach and on-the-ground support

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PNK:EGTTF) ("EYEfi") is pleased to announce it has signed its first major APAC distributor, Anixter, for the forthcoming launch of EYEfi Cloud Connect creating a significant platform for EYEfi's sales opportunities and revenue growth.

Anixter is a leading global distributor of network and security solutions, electrical and electronic solutions and utility power solutions. Anixter, part of Wesco International, provides solutions and expertise to help increase profitability, improve productivity and mitigate risk.

EYEfi has been working closely with Anixter ahead of the formal launch on 1 December 2022, and in conjunction with our product partner, Axis Communications, has provided critical feedback enabling EYEfi to further refine the product and commercial offering to ensure its well-positioned for success in the marketplace. A recent Axis press release regarding smarter cities, EYEfi and artificial intelligence is located here.

EYEfi Cloud Connect will be available from 1 December 2022, offering customers an easy way to connect, monitor and manage Axis cameras over the internet. EYEfi Cloud Connect is an entirely cloud-based video service platform and will enable the EYEfi and Axis sales channels with recurring subscription-based revenue, while providing end customers with a reliable and effective monitoring solution for Axis cameras.

EYEfi's CEO, Simon Langdon, said, "We are excited to have Anixter as the first major distributor for APAC for our EYEfi Cloud Connect product offering. Anixter has a tremendous sales and support footprint throughout APAC and beyond, presenting EYEfi with an excellent opportunity for the uptake of the product. We are looking forward to making this a success for both our organizations and their customers."

The EYEfi Cloud Connect subscription-based offering will be available initially via Axis' vast distributor and partner network across Australia and New Zealand. Axis plans to expand this offering into other major regions around the world, once launched here in Oceania.

More information about EYEfi can be found here .

More information about Anixter can be found here.

More information about Axis Communications can be found here .

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

On behalf of the board of directors of

EYEFI GROUP TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Simon Langdon"

Simon Langdon, CEO

For more information contact:

Simon Langdon

Chief Executive Officer

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

Email: [email protected] Anoosh Manzoori

Chief Executive Officer

Shape Capital Pty Ltd

Telephone: +61.409 252 088

Email: [email protected]

