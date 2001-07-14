The American+Water+Charitable+Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today it awarded a combined total of $375,000 to 22 organizations in 9 states across the U.S., supporting communities served by American Water through the 2022 Workforce Readiness grant program.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to partner with organizations to provide equitable and accessible projects and programs focused on career preparation and readiness as well as financial and business literacy and other valuable workplace skills,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “The Workforce Readiness grant program gives us the opportunity to help train and hone key skills for current and future leaders in the workplace across American Water’s national footprint.”

The Workforce Readiness grant is part of the Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. The total award of $375,000 will support high-impact projects and initiatives that further American Water’s commitment to support ESG, as well as inclusion, diversity and equity.

Grant recipients positively impact local communities and directly align with American Water’s regulated state subsidiaries in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Regional events to celebrate local efforts are being coordinated and will be announced at a later date.

The 2022 Workforces Readiness grant recipients are:

Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sacramento

North State Building Industry Foundation

East St Louis Wrestling Club

P-Town Car Club

St. Louis Community Foundation

Ivy Tech Foundation

Community Action Council

Beyond Housing

Youth In Need

STL Youth Jobs

Center For Family Services

Hispanic Family Center Southern New Jersey

Roots & Wings Foundation

Junior Achievement of New Jersey

Chester County Opportunities Industrialization Center

Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Capital Region

Outreach Center for Community Resources

Project Return

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center

Lookout Mountain Conservancy

Building and Construction Workforce Center

Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council



Due to the volume of grant applications received, each application was evaluated on a competitive basis, funding programs with a strong impacts and measurable outcomes that align with the Foundation’s funding priorities.

Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation and the 2022 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, including current grant opportunities focused on STEM Education here.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com%2Fawcf and follow the American Water Charitable Foundation on Facebook.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

