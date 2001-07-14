Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Henry Schein, Inc. (“Henry Schein”) (NASDAQ: HSIC) breached their fiduciary duties to Henry Schein and its shareholders. If you are a Henry Schein shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Henry Schein’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Henry Schein in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Henry Schein and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On November 1, 2022, Henry Schein announced it received a grand jury subpoena from a federal court in Virginia, in August 2022, asking for documents related to Butler Animal Health Supply (“Butler”), a former subsidiary of Henry Schein acquired by Covetrus, Inc. (“Covetrus”), relating to the sale of veterinary prescription drugs to certain customers. Henry Schein said it received a second subpoena in October 2022. This subpoena requested documents related to payments Henry Schein received from Butler or Covetrus.

What You Can Do

If you are a Henry Schein shareholder, you may have legal claims against Henry Schein’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005151/en/