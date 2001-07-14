Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it has appointed Lenka Patten as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. With 20 years of forward-thinking human capital experience, Patten comes to Ameresco with a proven track record of implementing integrated human resource strategies that put people first and support the overall mission and vision of organizations.

In her new role, Patten will serve as a strategic member of the Ameresco executive management team, leading Ameresco’s team of human resources professionals. Patten will also provide guidance as a personnel advisor to each business unit and work to ensure cohesion across talent acquisition, professional development and employee engagement processes so that each area is aligned with Ameresco’s strategic business goals and objectives.

Prior to Ameresco, Patten served as the head of human resources for Reebok International, where she was responsible for developing and executing global human resource strategy, specifically in the areas of talent management; diversity, equity and inclusion; organization design; performance management; training and development; social purpose and community impact, among others. She’s also held human resources leadership roles at other organizations, including publicly traded State Street Corporation and Fidelity Investments.

“As the clean energy transition unfolds, it’s crucial that we invest in a team of professionals dedicated to growing our organization along with it,” said George Sakellaris, President and CEO of Ameresco. “I am thrilled to welcome Lenka to our team and am confident in her ability to bring a fresh, innovative perspective to our organization.”

I am very excited to join the Ameresco team,” said Lenka Patten. “Ameresco’s powerful mission, impressive team, and proven record of success are inspiring. I look forward to helping the company achieve its ambitious goals by cultivating a strong talent strategy and rewarding employee experience.”

Patten graduated from the University of Economics in Prague, Czech Republic with a bachelor’s degree in economics and comparative politics and a master’s degree in economics. She holds a master’s degree in organizational development from American University in Washington, D.C. as well. Patten is also a Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional, a nationally lauded recognition.

