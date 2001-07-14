U.S.+Xpress (NYSE: USX) has once again been recognized as a top employer for military veterans and earned the 2023 Military Friendly Employer® and Military Friendly Spouse Employer® designations by VIQTORY for the seventh consecutive year. The company also received the “Best for Vets” honor by Military+Times for the third year in a row. These honors spotlight an ongoing commitment to attracting and retaining military veterans across the organization.

“We’re proud to have so many military veterans among our ranks and remain focused on providing great paying jobs, ongoing support, and a sense of community with this important group of team members,” said Wade Lipham, military recruiting specialist at U.S. Xpress.

Lipham also leads the company’s Veteran’s employee resource group (ERG), an employee-led team of veterans, spouses, and others committed to supporting veterans on our team and in the community. The ERG meets monthly and is engaged with a variety of community events year-round.

Military Veterans’ Programs is one of the four pillars of community giving at U.S. Xpress, with fundraising earmarked for a range of community initiatives. Warrior+Freedom+Service+Dogs is the company’s core partner for veteran initiatives. The non-profit provides trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries.

U.S. Xpress supports veterans and causes through a variety of programs, including:

A Post-9/11 GI Bill Apprenticeship Program for drivers, driver managers, and diesel mechanics. This Veterans Administration-approved program enables veterans to receive competitive pay while gaining valuable work experience in a trade.

U.S. Xpress partners with the national non-profit, Hiring+our+Heroes, which helps veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find meaningful employment opportunities.

In addition to Warrior Freedom Service Dogs, U.S. Xpress actively supports other organizations including The+National+Medal+of+Honor+Heritage+Center and Wreaths+Across+America.

This is the seventh consecutive year U.S. Xpress has been named a Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY. Companies earning this designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe and have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain, and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

The Military Times “Best for Vets” designation surveys employers across a range of industries. The survey captures the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans, and their families when looking for an employer. The program produces a highly respected analysis of a company’s efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members, military spouses, and military caregivers.

U.S.+Xpress+Enterprises%2C+Inc. is on a mission to make goods move better every day. Since its founding in 1985, the company has evolved into a vital link in the supply chain, providing a portfolio of capacity solutions for its customers. This includes an established Dedicated fleet servicing some of the nation’s largest shippers, along with innovative over-the-road (OTR) and brokerage solutions. Variant, the company’s driver-first OTR division, is one of the fastest-growing fleets in the industry. U.S. Xpress’ brokerage offering, Xpress+Technologies, provides greater capacity for shippers, and for carriers, tools and resources to better manage and grow their business. Powered by nearly 9,000 professionals, these businesses are driving innovation across the industry and helping to shape the future of logistics.

