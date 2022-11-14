PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / The Real American Capital Corp. (OTC PINK:RLAB), intends to enter into an agreement with AlgEternal Technologies, LLC, for purposes of promoting its organic, microalgae plant food, ElixEarth®, in addition to RLAB's own Resurgent® and Rising Harvest plant food brands.

According to Doug Newton, co-CEO of RLAB, the agreement will provide that RLAB will serve as a non-exclusive sales and marketing arm for ElixEarth, adding that "RLAB also plans to launch a Reg A+ campaign to work in tandem with AlgEternal's own crowd-funding program (now on line at https://www.fundable.com/algeternal-technologies) in order to raise working capital to expand AlgEternal's production capacity in La Grange, Texas.

Newton said ElixEarth is one of the end-products of the life's work of David Ramjohn, CEO of AlgEternal, who believes that "humans must plan for a post-petroleum word to ensure that planet Earth remains hospitable to our species" and who views "microalgae and their application as the natural successor to fossil hydrocarbons to sustainably provide non-fuel products and critical eco-system services."

In addition to growing healthier and more plentiful crops, fruits and vegetables, Ramjohn said ElixEarth also possesses "water and carbon conservation benefits. According to as-yet unpublished results from research conducted at the Florida A&M University (FAMU) in Tallahassee, FL, the microalgae formula in ElixEarth increased the soil water-holding capacity significantly compared to soils without microalgae.

"These results are further supported by other research done at Texas A&M University, indicating that when using ElixEarth, the amount of synthetic fertilizer can be reduced anywhere from 25-75% with no decrease in crop yields, in addition to reducing the leaching from soils of Nitrogen and Phosphorus."

Presently, all ElixEarth pint, quart and gallon containers ordered for RLAB customers carry a label identifying that ElixEarth is an RLAB approved brand whose natural organic ingredients are "100% born & bred in the USA."

Newton added "RLAB's efforts to help promote ElixEarth is 100% on target with our public company's mission to develop, promote and / or support goods and services that play a positive role in the health, safety and sustainability of the environment."

