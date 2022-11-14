John Rogers recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) founded Ariel Investment, LLC in 1983. Rogers manages Ariel's small and mid-cap institutional portfolios as well as the Ariel Fund (ARGFX) and Ariel Appreciation Fund (CAAPX). He is also a long-term Forbes columnist writing a column called "Patient Investor."

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $9.11Bil. The top holdings were BIDU(3.36%), MAT(3.28%), and PM(3.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) bought 375,907 shares of NYSE:GNRC for a total holding of 376,803. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $229.23.

On 11/14/2022, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $108.8938 per share and a market cap of $6.87Bil. The stock has returned -75.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-book ratio of 2.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SNA by 290,699 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.61.

On 11/14/2022, Snap-on Inc traded for a price of $236.31 per share and a market cap of $12.52Bil. The stock has returned 9.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snap-on Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,717,081 shares of NYSE:EQC for a total holding of 5,125,117. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.89.

On 11/14/2022, Equity Commonwealth traded for a price of $25.8 per share and a market cap of $2.82Bil. The stock has returned -0.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equity Commonwealth has a price-earnings ratio of 429.92, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.82 and a price-sales ratio of 47.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SJM by 275,085 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.26.

On 11/14/2022, JM Smucker Co traded for a price of $143.555 per share and a market cap of $15.26Bil. The stock has returned 15.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JM Smucker Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:KEYS by 247,389 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.05.

On 11/14/2022, Keysight Technologies Inc traded for a price of $173.06 per share and a market cap of $30.84Bil. The stock has returned -7.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keysight Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-book ratio of 7.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.78 and a price-sales ratio of 6.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

