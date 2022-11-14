Chase Coleman recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder of Tiger Global Management, which was established in 2001. As one of the “tiger cubs” who learned from legendary investor Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio), the guru is known for his interest in small caps and technology stocks.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $10.89Bil. The top holdings were JD(13.79%), MSFT(12.84%), and NOW(5.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:WEAV by 245,480 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.65.

On 11/14/2022, Weave Communications Inc traded for a price of $4.75 per share and a market cap of $308.94Mil. The stock has returned -74.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Weave Communications Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:STRY by 253,544 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.04.

On 11/14/2022, Starry Group Holdings Inc traded for a price of $0.3055 per share and a market cap of $52.33Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starry Group Holdings Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SNOW by 4,712,478 shares. The trade had a 4.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.54.

On 11/14/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $159.86 per share and a market cap of $51.31Bil. The stock has returned -58.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -70.99 and a price-sales ratio of 30.51.

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:JD by 18,249,334 shares. The trade had a 3.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.7.

On 11/14/2022, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $51.27 per share and a market cap of $80.20Bil. The stock has returned -40.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -88.21 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CVNA by 8,418,807 shares. The trade had a 3.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.66.

On 11/14/2022, Carvana Co traded for a price of $10.245 per share and a market cap of $1.09Bil. The stock has returned -96.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carvana Co has a price-book ratio of 3.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

