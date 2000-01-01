Auto Trader Group PLC ( LSE:AUTO, Financial) will soon be one of only two technology stocks within the FTSE 100 when the takeover of Aveva Group PLC ( LSE:AVV, Financial) is completed - the other will be Sage Group PLC ( LSE:SGE, Financial). This alone should put a bid on the Auto Trade and Sage, as some investors in Aveva will not want to reduce their technology sector allocation.

But Auto Trader looks interesting in its own right. The company has a GF Score of 87 out of 100, indicating a pretty good chance of outperformance.

It has a Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9 and a massive Altman Z-Score of 52. It is also rated as modestly undervalued by the GF Value Line.

With those screening metrics all ticked, let’s take a look at why the stock is down 22% as well as the intrinsic characteristics of the underlying company.

Auto Trader is a consumer digital services company. It is also the U.K.'s largest digital automotive marketplace, which sits at the heart of the vehicle buying process with the largest number of car buyers and the largest selection of trusted inventory. The company exists to grow both its car buying audience and core advertising business. It is changing how the U.K. shops for cars by providing a great online buying experience, enabling all retailers to sell on its platform. The company aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its influence to drive more environmentally-friendly vehicle choices.

The market has clearly rotated out of growth stocks as it expects a slowdown in consumer spending. However, investors were informed on Nov. 10 in its half-year results that Auto Trader has still managed to squeeze more out of its retailer customers. In the six months to the end of September, revenue increased 16% from the same period last year.

Now the stock trades at 21 times forward earnings, which is at the low end of the range it has traded at since its initial public offering in 2015. This could make Auto Trader another private equity target. Takeovers in the U.K. market have been very active in the last two to three years as it seems private markets are able to think longer term that the public markets.

As an online marketplace, Auto Trades is similar to Rightmove ( LSE:RMV, Financial) in real estate. It makes over 80% of its revenue through its classifieds business, where car dealers advertise their inventory to motorists.

Auto Trader does not make money through the sale of vehicles from those dealers, but depends on the volume of cars on its website. Selling higher-value advertising (i.e., more prominent positioning) or access to pricing data is where it makes its best margins.

That is why this company is a technology company. Its capital light and other than wages, most revenue from the platform goes through to the bottom line. This means Auto Trader is highly cash generative and has attractive operating margins, which are usually higher than 70%.

Auto Trader also has the dominant market position and, like Rightmove, seems hard to displace. This means margins should be sticky as first-half results showed nearly 90% of revenue was recurring. Even though the dealer networks in the U.K. have been consolidating, Auto Trader has managed to protect its margins.

The company has managed to put prices up more or less in line with U.K. inflation, and average revenue per retailer was up 9% during the first half. CEO Nathan Coe, thinks Auto Trader can still increase this metric in the second half of the financial year. The company recently disposed of its Irish advertising business Webzone because that platform produced lower revenue per retailer, so that will help improve margins.

Of course, there is a risk that next year’s earnings could suffer if car retailers cut back on advertising spending. Auto Traders’ customers, the forecourt traders themselves, face higher energy and wage bills, so thay might try to push back on higher-priced advertising, but we have not seen that in the first-half results. The churn in retailers on Auto Trader was only 2% higher compared to the first half of the year.

Another risk is the supply of new cars. New car volumes were substantially lower than last year, but inventory on Auto Trader increased by 1% over the first half of the year as used cars' inventory compensated. This may be a function of the supply chain issues within the auto industry on the back of semiconductor and electric vehicle battery supply shortages.

Where this has hurt Auto Trader is in the recently acquired Autorama car leasing platform. Management guided this will make a small loss this year and targets to break even by 2025.

Despite this, GuruFocus gives the company a 7 out of 10 growth rank. It is likely that Auto Trader’s pre-tax profits will be flat this year, given the costs of the Autorama deal. But earnings per share are forecasted to grow from 0.26 pounds in 2023 to 0.31 pounds in 2025.

The financial strength of the company means I am going to put it on my watchlist. I do want to see how the Autorama acquisition plays out and how car buying behavior changes as the pandemic winds down, though the Rightmove analogy is striking given the performance of that stock over the last 15 years. But with likely only two tech stocks in the FTSE 100 in the near future, I do feel the stock price will find some support.