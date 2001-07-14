Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that Scott Graeff, President and CEO, will participate in the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. The company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. CT. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.threepartadvisors.com%2Fsouthwest and in the investor relations section of the company's website: http%3A%2F%2Fir.lunainc.com%2F. Management also will be participating in one-on-one meetings.

