Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), the CEO and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway Capital Management, recently released the firm’s 13F portfolio updates for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on Sept. 30.

Causeway Capital Management was founded in 2001 by Ketterer and Harry Hartford. The Los Angelesbased company chooses stocks from among large and mid-cap companies in developed markets around the world. Their screens use quantitative, value-oriented metrics and a “risk score” to find potential investment opportunities. After screening, the investment team chooses the stocks that have the most favorable risk-adjusted returns, price-earnings ratios and dividend yields.

Based on its latest 13F report, the firm’s top buys for the quarter included a huge addition to its holding in the iShares MSCI EAFE ( EFA, Financial) ETF and a new position in the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ( EFV, Financial) ETF.

Investors should be aware that 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Going all in on non-U.S. value

Causeway added 4,248,458 shares to its investment in the iShares MSCI EAFE ( EFA, Financial) ETF, bringing the total number of shares owned up to 4,269,452. At the quarter’s average share price of $62.33, this trade added 6.67% to the equity portfolio and made this exchange-traded fund the firm’s third-largest holding.

On top of that, Causeway initiated a new stake worth 4,197,000 shares in the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ( EFV, Financial) ETF in the third quarter after previously selling out of it in the second quarter. Shares changed hands for an average of $42.63 during the quarter. The ETF now takes up 4.53% of the equity portfolio.

Together, these two ETFs represented over 10% of Causeway’s equity portfolio as of the end of the third quarter, which is rather astonishing for an investment firm.

The EFA ETF tracks an index composed of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets excluding the U.S. and Canada, granting broad exposure to Europe, Australia, Asia and the Far East. The EFV ETF is similar, except it has a narrower focus on stocks that exhibit value characteristics.

According to the Buffett Indicator, U.S. markets are still looking overvalued as a whole compared to historical levels despite a slight correction in 2022, and with bonds no longer providing the safety they used to, more investors are looking to markets outside the U.S. for a source of value.

Historically, these two ETFs have not held up well against the S&P 500, but past performance is not a guarantee of future results, especially when the U.S. markets have become so overvalued in recent years compared to historical levels. As shown in the below chart, while the EFA ETF has done poorly against the S&P 500 over the long term, it has been posting strong gains in recent months, with a one-month return of 15.84% versus the S&P 500’s gain of 8.48% over the same timeframe.

Which stocks are in these ETFs?

The EFA and EFV ETFs are meant to provide easy international diversification for investors that do not feel comfortable picking individual stocks in unfamiliar markets, but it is still important for investors to look at which stocks they hold.

The EFA ETF is larger and more diversified with more than 900 stocks. Its top five holdings are Swiss consumer staples giant Nestle SA ( XSWX:NESN, Financial), Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche Holding AG ( XSWX:ROG, Financial), Dutch semiconductor company ASML Holding NV ( XAMS:ASML, Financial), British oil giant Shell PLC ( LSE:SHEL, Financial) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE ( XPAR:MC, Financial).

With its focus on undervalued stocks, the EFV ETF is smaller with over 400 holdings as of the latest reports. Its top five holdings are Shell PLC, Swiss-American pharmaceutical company Novartis AG ( XSWX:NOVN, Financial), Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota Motor Corp. ( TSE:7203, Financial), French energy company TotalEnergies SE ( XPAR:TTE, Financial) and Australian mining company BHP Group Ltd. ( ASX:BHP, Financial).

Among these names, we see several prominent companies in the pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and energy industries, with most being companies that sell their products internationally and have a wide global following.

Causeway’s other top trades for the third quarter included an addition to Ryanair Holdings PLC ( RYAAY, Financial) and the exit of its positions in Waste Management Inc. ( WM, Financial) and Essent Group Ltd ( ESNT, Financial).

As of the quarter’s end, Causeway Capital Management held positions in 81 stocks valued at a total of $3.57 billion. The turnover for the period was 18%.

The firm’s top holding was Canadian National Railway (CNI) with 14.10% of the equity portfolio, followed by Ryanair with 12.49% and the EFA ETF with 6.70%.

In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in industrials, technology and consumer cyclical stocks.