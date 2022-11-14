Mason Hawkins recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Southeastern Asset Management since 1975, and he and his partners manage the Longleaf Partners Funds. Mr. Hawkins attended the University of Florida where he earned a B.A. in Finance, and the University of Georgia where he earned an M.B.A. in Finance.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $3.97Bil. The top holdings were LUMN(10.75%), MAT(6.63%), and CNX(5.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CNX by 3,272,757 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.81.

On 11/14/2022, CNX Resources Corp traded for a price of $18.13 per share and a market cap of $3.27Bil. The stock has returned 23.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CNX Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 113.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:LUMN by 9,887,656 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.51.

On 11/14/2022, Lumen Technologies Inc traded for a price of $6.31 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned -48.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lumen Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.16, a price-book ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 8,008,000 shares in NAS:WEST, giving the stock a 2.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.61 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Westrock Coffee Co traded for a price of $12.65 per share and a market cap of $938.49Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Westrock Coffee Co has a price-book ratio of 10.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 85.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The guru established a new position worth 3,368,500 shares in NAS:WMG, giving the stock a 1.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.54 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Warner Music Group Corp traded for a price of $28.5 per share and a market cap of $14.67Bil. The stock has returned -39.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Music Group Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-book ratio of 95.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:RNR by 384,509 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.75.

On 11/14/2022, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $174.59 per share and a market cap of $7.63Bil. The stock has returned 12.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

