Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz will present at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, beginning at 8:45 am ET.

Investor materials to be used during the conference will be available on Valaris’ website at www.valaris.com the morning of the event. A live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the "Investors – Events & Presentations" section of the Company’s website www.valaris.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the completion of the conference.

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

