Private Capital recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) Management was founded by Bruce Sherman in 1986. Sherman is a Certified Public Accountant, and prior to starting Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) Management he worked for the Collier Family and was involved in their investments.

Sherman retired in March 2009, after which Gregg J. Powers took over as the CEO. Powers began his investment career as a healthcare analyst at Raymond James Financial. He joined PCM's investment research team in 1988.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 138 stocks valued at a total of $692.00Mil. The top holdings were TH(10.44%), QNST(5.62%), and PERI(4.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:LNTH by 143,215 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.74.

On 11/14/2022, Lantheus Holdings Inc traded for a price of $57.25 per share and a market cap of $3.94Bil. The stock has returned 88.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-book ratio of 6.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.38 and a price-sales ratio of 5.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,530,110-share investment in NAS:CGNT. Previously, the stock had a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.74 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Cognyte Software Ltd traded for a price of $3.41 per share and a market cap of $231.41Mil. The stock has returned -84.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognyte Software Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:SNEX by 45,085 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.59.

On 11/14/2022, StoneX Group Inc traded for a price of $94.38 per share and a market cap of $1.91Bil. The stock has returned 33.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, StoneX Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 103,015 shares of NAS:VRNT for a total holding of 352,657. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.59.

On 11/14/2022, Verint Systems Inc traded for a price of $37.68 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned -20.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verint Systems Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 191,639 shares of NAS:MPAA for a total holding of 1,445,553. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.66.

On 11/14/2022, Motorcar Parts of America Inc traded for a price of $15.16 per share and a market cap of $294.46Mil. The stock has returned -20.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Motorcar Parts of America Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

