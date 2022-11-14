Bill Ackman recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

William Ackman, co-investment manager for hedge-fund group Gotham Partners LP, formed Pershing Square in November 2003 with $54 million raised from three investors. Ackman got his start in the real estate business, where he worked for his father prior to starting Gotham.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $7.88Bil. The top holdings were LOW(24.74%), CMG(21.08%), and QSR(16.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,061,312-share investment in NYSE:DPZ. Previously, the stock had a 10.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $379.59 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Domino's Pizza Inc traded for a price of $370.23 per share and a market cap of $13.11Bil. The stock has returned -27.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Domino's Pizza Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) bought 12,292,785 shares of NYSE:CP for a total holding of 15,237,044. The trade had a 10.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.51.

On 11/14/2022, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd traded for a price of $76.1 per share and a market cap of $70.42Bil. The stock has returned -1.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.73 and a price-sales ratio of 10.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) bought 167,495 shares of NYSE:LOW for a total holding of 10,374,801. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.76.

On 11/14/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $204.66 per share and a market cap of $127.03Bil. The stock has returned -11.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) bought 371,525 shares of NYSE:QSR for a total holding of 24,194,166. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.5.

On 11/14/2022, Restaurant Brands International Inc traded for a price of $59.85 per share and a market cap of $18.22Bil. The stock has returned 8.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Restaurant Brands International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-book ratio of 7.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 193.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.95 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) bought 122,978 shares of NYSE:HLT for a total holding of 10,031,580. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.44.

On 11/14/2022, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $138.76 per share and a market cap of $37.53Bil. The stock has returned -2.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.76 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

