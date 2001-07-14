Forte Biosciences, Inc. (www.fortebiorx.com) (NASDAQ: FBRX), announced today that Dr. Scott Brun, M.D. has been appointed to the Forte Biosciences Board of Directors.

Dr. Brun is currently a Venture Partner at Abingworth and in addition to his consulting practice, he is also a Senior Advisor for Horizon Therapeutics, and a Senior Medical Advisor at Launch Therapeutics. Dr. Brun previously served in numerous executive capacities at AbbVie, most recently as Head of AbbVie Ventures. In Dr. Brun’s previous role as Head of Product Development at Abbvie, he led the global organization responsible for the development of AbbVie’s portfolio of early and late-stage clinical preregistration pipeline compounds as well as marketed compounds across a range of therapeutic areas. Dr Brun received his M.D. at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Brun commented, “I am excited to join Paul as well as the Board and leadership team of Forte as they continue to drive forward with their development plans for FB-102 for a number of autoimmune disorders which currently have limited options available.”

“We are extremely fortunate to have board members of Dr. Brun’s caliber join the team to help guide the pipeline development. We are all excited to work with Scott to help drive long term value for Forte,” said Forte’s chairman and CEO Paul Wagner, Ph.D.

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and the lead product, FB-102, is a proprietary molecule with potentially broad autoimmune applications.

