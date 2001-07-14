Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2022 and provided an update on its clinical development programs.

“I am proud of what our team has accomplished in the third quarter, including executing a definitive agreement to acquire Metacrine and announcing interim data from the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study in lupus nephritis. Since then, we have also initiated two new studies – a Phase 2 study of EQ101 in subjects with alopecia areata, and a Phase 1 study of EQ102 that will be positioned to treat patients with celiac disease,” said Bruce Steel, chief executive officer at Equillium. “The Metacrine acquisition will meaningfully strengthen our cash position, which at closing is expected to add approximately $35 million to the balance sheet and extend our cash runway into 2024, taking us through multiple data catalysts from three different clinical programs over the next year.”

Highlights Since the Beginning of Q3 2022:

Announced definitive merger agreement to acquire Metacrine in an all-stock transaction, anticipated to add $35 million in cash to Equillium’s balance sheet at closing. The acquisition also includes Metacrine’s farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform, including lead molecule MET642, an orally delivered FXR agonist that is a potential first-in-class, non-immunosuppressive treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

Announced positive interim results from the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study of itolizumab in subjects with lupus nephritis. Subjects were highly proteinuric with a baseline mean urine protein creatinine ratio (UPCR) of 5.8 g/g. Clinically meaningful responses were observed: By week 28 (or end of study): 3 of 6 (50%) subjects achieved complete response (UPCR < 0.7 g/g) 2 of 6 (33%) subjects achieved partial response (UPCR > 50% reduction) 4 of 6 (67%) subjects achieved greater than 80% reduction in UPCR In all subjects receiving more than one dose: 8 of 12 (67%) subjects achieved greater than 50% reduction in UPCR 60% average reduction in UPCR (over 3g of proteinuria) Subjects titrated steroid dose to < 7.5 mg/day consistent with EULAR/ERA-EDTA recommendations

Initiated a multicenter, Phase 2 open-label, proof-of-concept study of EQ101 in adult subjects between 18 and 60 years of age, with at least 35% scalp hair loss due to alopecia areata. Approximately 30 subjects will be enrolled in the study where they will be dosed intravenously once weekly for 24 weeks.

Initiated a Phase 1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of EQ102 administered subcutaneously as single or multiple doses in up to 64 healthy volunteers. The first cohort of eight study participants has been completed and the second cohort has initiated.

Presented data highlighting: EQ101, a first-in-class, tri-specific cytokine inhibitor selectively targeting IL-2, IL-9 and IL-15 at the receptor level, that may afford significant advantages over other approaches to the treatment of alopecia areata, including JAK inhibition, at the 6 th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit Urinary soluble ALCAM (sALCAM) could be a potential biomarker of disease severity in lupus nephritis (LN) and indicative of a patient’s response to treatment at annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology Design and development of multi-specific cytokine inhibitors, and the importance of targeting biological synergy to optimize therapeutic outcomes at the 3 rd Annual Cytokine-Based Drug Development Summit Therapeutic potential for multi-cytokine inhibitors such as EQ101 and EQ102, as potentially effective strategies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases at the Annual La Jolla Immunology Conference



Anticipated Upcoming Milestones & Catalysts:

Itolizumab – EQUALISE Phase 1b study: topline data from the Type B part of the study in patients with lupus nephritis expected mid-2023

EQ101 – Phase 2 study in subjects with alopecia areata: data expected in 2023

EQ102 – Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers and subjects with celiac disease: data expected in 2023

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $8.8 million, compared with $7.0 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to greater clinical development expenses, driven by start-up costs related to the Phase 3 EQUATOR study.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $4.5 million, compared with $2.9 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher legal fees related to business development activities and greater employee compensation and overhead expenses.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $13.7 million, or $(0.40) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $10.3 million, or $(0.35) per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2021. The increase in net loss was largely attributable to greater operating expenses.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $44.5 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $57.6 million as of June 30, 2022. Equillium believes that its cash and investments, together with the additional cash that will be acquired with the expected closing of the Metacrine acquisition, will be sufficient to fund its operations into 2024.

About Itolizumab

Itolizumab is a clinical-stage, first-in-class anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway. This pathway plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited.

About Multi-Cytokine Platform: EQ101 & EQ102

Our proprietary Multi-Cytokine Platform (MCP) generates rationally designed composite peptides that selectively block key cytokines at the shared receptor level targeting pathogenic cytokine redundancies and synergies while preserving non-pathogenic signaling. This approach provides multi-cytokine inhibition at the receptor level and is expected to avoid the broad immuno-suppression and off-target safety liabilities that may be associated with other therapeutic classes, such as JAK inhibitors. Many immune-mediated diseases are driven by the same combination of dysregulated cytokines, and we believe identifying the key cytokines for these diseases will allow us to target and develop customized treatment strategies for multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Current MCP assets include EQ101, a first-in-class, selective, tri-specific inhibitor of IL-2, IL-9 and IL-15, and EQ102, a first-in-class, selective, bi-specific inhibitor of IL-15 and IL-21.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline consists of the following novel immunomodulatory assets targeting immuno-inflammatory pathways. Itolizumab, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the CD6-ALCAM signaling pathway which plays a central role in the modulation of effector T cells, is currently in a Phase 3 study for patients with acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and is in a Phase 1b study for patients with lupus/lupus nephritis. EQ101 is a first-in-class tri-specific cytokine inhibitor that selectively targets IL-2, IL-9, and IL-15. Equillium is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of EQ101 for patients with alopecia areata. EQ102 is a bi-specific cytokine inhibitor that selectively targets IL-15 and IL-21. Equillium is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1 study of EQ102, including healthy volunteers and celiac disease patients.

Equillium, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 44,522 $ 80,711 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,790 3,049 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,319 1,645 Total assets $ 48,631 $ 85,405 Current liabilities 14,930 8,915 Long-term notes payable 4,616 8,750 Long-term operating lease liabilities 925 1,235 Total stockholders' equity 28,160 66,505 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 48,631 $ 85,405

Equillium, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 8,771 $ 6,965 $ 29,022 $ 18,830 Acquired in-process research and development - - 23,049 - General and administrative 4,466 2,896 12,047 8,569 Total operating expenses 13,237 9,861 64,118 27,399 Loss from operations (13,237) (9,861) (64,118) (27,399) Other expense, net (418) (421) (1,083) (1,032) Net loss $ (13,655) $ (10,282) $ (65,201) $ (28,431) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.40) $ (0.35) $ (1.95) $ (0.99) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 34,352,084 29,382,806 33,512,611 28,602,450

