Larry Robbins recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Glenview Capital Management, founded in 2000 by Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio), is a privately held investment management firm. Glenview manages assets split between two products: the Glenview Funds (long/short) and the Glenview Opportunity Funds (concentrated, opportunistic). Glenview is focused on delivering attractive absolute returns through an intense focus on deep fundamental research and individual security selection. Their investments are primarily focused on the U.S., with a smaller amount of exposure in Western Europe.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $4.00Bil. The top holdings were CI(13.46%), THC(10.45%), and FISV(6.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 4,328,222-share investment in NAS:CHNG. Previously, the stock had a 2.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.78 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Change Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $27.49 per share and a market cap of $9.03Bil. The stock has returned 30.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Change Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The guru sold out of their 1,073,420-share investment in NYSE:CNC. Previously, the stock had a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.37 during the quarter.

On 11/14/2022, Centene Corp traded for a price of $82.04 per share and a market cap of $46.46Bil. The stock has returned 8.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Centene Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,273,977 shares of NYSE:THC for a total holding of 8,099,648. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.35.

On 11/14/2022, Tenet Healthcare Corp traded for a price of $41.87 per share and a market cap of $4.53Bil. The stock has returned -47.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenet Healthcare Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-book ratio of 3.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) bought 785,043 shares of NYSE:APTV for a total holding of 2,275,002. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.93.

On 11/14/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $109.63 per share and a market cap of $29.70Bil. The stock has returned -35.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 95.33, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CCEP by 1,150,863 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.25.

On 11/14/2022, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC traded for a price of $51.5 per share and a market cap of $23.01Bil. The stock has returned -4.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-book ratio of 2.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

