ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation ( ATRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $2.15 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Contact:Jeffery Strickland
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(972) 390-9800
