Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), the leading platform serving performance automotive enthusiasts, today announced the appointment of Brian Appelgate, an industry veteran and operating leader with decades of experience leading teams in the performance automotive aftermarket, to Interim Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Appelgate, who has advised Holley since 2018 as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, will further align Holley’s operations in support of the Company’s highest priorities and largest near-term opportunities.

“Over the last two quarters, supply chain constraints have prevented us from building and shipping our products in the volumes needed to satisfy the demand we’ve seen from our enthusiast consumers and resellers. Supply chain driven production inefficiencies along with inflationary pressures on many of our costs are further depressing our margins. Brian is a performance aftermarket industry veteran with a wealth of operating experience. He is a known quantity to our team and we are excited to partner with Brian to drive near-term improvement in our operating performance,” said Tom Tomlinson, Holley’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

As a performance automotive industry veteran, Mr. Appelgate has extensive experience in branded enthusiast consumer products, manufacturing, and distribution in private, private equity, and public market environments. He has served on multiple boards in the industry and is a former chairman of the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA). Mr. Appelgate has advised Holley as Head of M&A since 2018 and prior to advising Holley, was President & Chief Executive Officer of Driven Performance Brands.

“Over the last four years my involvement with Holley as Head of M&A has allowed me to develop a thorough understanding of the business and become well acquainted with its people. I’m excited to have the opportunity to further partner with the Holley team and look forward to driving near-term improvements in operating performance,” said Mr. Appelgate.

As Interim COO, Mr. Appelgate will be focused on driving near-term improvement in end-to-end Supply Chain, Manufacturing, and Engineering functional areas.

About Holley

Holley is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.holley.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

